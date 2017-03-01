NASA will force UHURU/ RUTO to return all the billions they stole and go to jail - MUDAVADI

Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has threatened to jail President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for corruption if the National Super Alliance (NASA) forms the next Government.





Speaking during a rally at Caltex Grounds in Likoni, Mombasa, Mudavadi warned that NASA will ask Uhuru/ Ruto to account for billions of taxpayers’ money and borrowed funds during the Jubilee regime.





Besides, he said NASA will make sure the likes of National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, are also sent to jail for corruption.





The ANC leader exuded confidence that NASA unity will hold to the end and that they will beat Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee by a landslide in the August polls.





“We will send everyone who has stolen public funds during the Jubilee regime to jail when NASA forms next Government. Uhuru/ Ruto will not be spared,” Mudavadi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST