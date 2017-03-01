NASA on fire as RAILA rules out sharing positions before election - Lets defeat UHURU first

Wednesday March 29, 2017 - ODM Leader Raila Odinga has dismissed demands by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to be named the Presidential candidate for the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking yesterday, Raila criticized Kalonzo for demanding positions in NASA accusing him of being a self seeker.





He ruled out sharing positions in NASA before the August elections saying Kalonzo and the rest should focus on campaigns to defeat Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee first before making demands on power sharing.





“We are on a hunting mission and we must first subdue the prey before we sit down and start sharing or else we will miss everything. First things first!” Raila stated.





Raila was responding to Kalonzo’s outburst where he demanded to be named NASA Presidential candidate before he can agree to settle fully in NASA. The former VP also demanded to be assured of what his people will get once NASA forms the next Government to avoid a repeat of 2013 where he accused Raila of duping him with a fake MoU which he never honoured.





The Kenyan DAILY POST