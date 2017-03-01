NASA on fire as KALONZO’s Wiper unveils man who will defeat ODM’s AMASON KINGI

Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has unveiled its candidate for the Kilifi Governorship in the August 8th General Election.





Through Wiper Party Secretary General, Omar Hassan, Kalonzo unveiled Michael Tinga to challenge ODM’s Amason Kingi for the Kilifi Governorship.





Speaking during a presentation ceremony, Omar Hassan trashed Raila Odinga’s idea of joint nominations in the National Super Alliance (NASA) saying Wiper will go it alone on nominations.





He said NASA does not face any danger or stiff competition from Jubilee in Coast and therefore no need for joint nominations as had been suggested by Raila Odinga.





He equated the proposed joint nominations to a call to dissolve NASA affiliate parties like what happened with Jubilee affiliate parties.





Omar, who faces Ali Hassan Joho for Mombasa Governorship, told aspirants in Kilifi that it was desirable for aspirants within NASA to face each other at the poll.





The Kenyan DAILY POST