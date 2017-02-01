NASA leaders like RAILA are only interested with power, they have no agenda for Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has said National Super Alliance leaders are only interested with power and have no agenda for Kenyans.





Speaking in Kilifi County, Ruto said the opposition amalgam only seeks to remove the Jubilee administration from power and not to spur development in the country.





“The difference between Jubilee and the opposition is as clear as day and night. While Jubilee is for development of the country, our competitors are only good at empty rhetoric and organising demonstrations,” said Ruto.





The DP further accused leaders of plotting to create new senior Government positions to accommodate disgruntled voices within NASA.





He said creating such many positions means that the opposition’s main agenda is to enrich themselves by introducing positions that are not in the constitution.





He also asked NASA leaders to name their Presidential candidate and not to take Kenyans in circles.





The Kenyan DAILY POST