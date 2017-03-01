NAMWAMBA indirectly reveals who he’ll support for President and leaves people in tears

The Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba-led Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) will on Saturday announce the Presidential candidate it will support in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking at Magombe, Budalangi Constituency, Ababu, who is the LPK Party leader, said they are aware which political outfit between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) will win the August polls.





However, Ababu signaled that the candidate that LPK will support may not come from NASA, a clear indication that he will support Uhuru’s Jubilee.





He castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for doing nothing for Budalangi people when he was Prime Minister in the Grand Coalition Government.





The Budalangi legislator appealed to his supporters to back the Presidential candidate that his LPK will settle on.





The Kenyan DAILY POST