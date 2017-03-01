Naivasha man chops off his P£N!S with a kitchen knife and throws it to dogs - His reason will shock you.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle 02:23
A man in Naivasha has shocked Kenyans after he chopped off his pr!v@t3s and threw them to the dogs.
According to reports, the man started cutting off his manh00d using a razor blade but realized it was not effective and finished the task with a kitchen knife.
Neighbours were alerted by the man’s screams of agony and alerted the police.
Upon arrival, the police found the poor guy lying in a pool of blood while writhing in pain and rushed him to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital in critical condition.
So what could have prompted him to cut off such a vital part of his body?
A resident who spoke to journalist said:
"The man claimed the Bible ordered him to discard any body part that would deter him from entering heaven,"
