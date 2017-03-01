My problem with Jubilee is RUTO and not UHURU, for 2022, he should forget - GIDEON MOI.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has said his decision to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election is in August was because he has no problem with Uhuru but his deputy, William Ruto.





Moi led his troops two weeks ago in endorsing Uhuru Kenyatta as the next President after six months of flirting with opposition leaders.





During a NEC meeting at Lake Nakuru Lodge in Nakuru, Gideon said KANU will back President Kenyatta’s re-election but will not associate itself with DP Ruto.





KANU delegates who attended the meeting accused Ruto of disrespecting Moi and his father, Mzee Daniel Moi.





“I have been consulting KANU members on what direction we should take and today the NEC deliberated on the matter and settled on the decision to support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Moi.





The independent party leaders said that any contact within Jubilee will be between their chairmen Gideon Moi and direct to President Kenyatta.





The Kenyan DAILY POST