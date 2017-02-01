‘My greatest hobby is giving birth,’ S3XY AKOTHEE brags as she announces baby number six

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:31

Controversial Kenyan singer Akothee has announced that she is pregnant.

The s3xy singer, who is a mother of five already (three daughters and two sons) claims that giving birth is her greatest hobby.

This comes barely a year since she lost her pregnancy which would have expanded her family to 7 kids.

The ‘Benefactor’ singer took to social media to announce that her baby number six was on the way.

However, she kept the baby daddy a secret.

