'My greatest hobby is giving birth,' S3XY AKOTHEE brags as she announces baby number six
Controversial Kenyan singer Akothee has announced that she is pregnant.
The s3xy singer, who is a mother of five already (three daughters and two sons) claims that giving birth is her greatest hobby.
This comes barely a year since she lost her pregnancy which would have expanded her family to 7 kids.
The ‘Benefactor’ singer took to social media to announce that her baby number six was on the way.
However, she kept the baby daddy a secret.
See the Instagram post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.