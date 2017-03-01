MWAZO reveals what UHURU/ RUTO did to him that forced him to defect from ODM to Jubilee

Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo has dismissed claims by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM that he was bought to join the Jubilee Party.





This is after ODM alleged that Mwazo received a whopping sh 300 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to defect from ODM to Jubilee ahead of the August polls.





Speaking last Sunday, Mwazo termed the allegations as baseless propaganda out to tarnish his good name saying he ditched ODM for Jubilee on his own volition for the good of his community.





“I made an impartial decision based solely on facts and my own volition. My decision was also based on the welfare of the local community who want to be in Government,” Mwazo stated.





Mwazo and Women Representative, Joyce Lay, abandoned ODM for Jubilee last week and were received by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself.





The Kenyan DAILY POST