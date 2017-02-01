MWAKWERE speaks at last on betraying UHURU/ RAILA for KALONZO! You won’t believe this!

Former Matuga MP, Chirau Ali Mwakwere, has moved to set the record straight regarding his recent defection to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper when all indications were that he was joining former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM from Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee.





Speaking yesterday, Mwakwere dismissed allegations that he had joined ODM from Jubilee before defecting again to Wiper saying he never joined either Jubilee or ODM in the first place and therefore betrayed no one by joining Wiper.





“Those saying I ditched Jubilee or ODM for Wiper let them mention my membership number. I have never been to Jubilee…I went to Tanzania when I was in URP and came back when the party no longer existed. When I arrived I never said I was joining ODM but NASA,” Mwakwere stated.





Mwakwere will be gunning for the Kwale Gubernatorial seat on a Wiper ticket and his known competitor is the incumbent, Salim Mvurya, who will be vying on a Jubilee Party ticket.





