MUTHAMA says he wants KALONZO to be the presidential candidate, not RAILA ODINGA

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has rubbished claims that he is against Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Wiper National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, Muthama said he supports Kalonzo Musyoka's bid.





He also refuted claims that he prefers CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to be NASA’s flag bearer in the August 8 th polls.





Muthama accused the media of ‘cooking’ up issues with the intention of creating rifts between him and Kalonzo.





“I support Kalonzo’s presidential bid and claims that I am against him are only meant to create rifts between us,” said Muthama.





During the burial of Kwale Senator, Boy Juma Boy, two weeks ago, Muthama claimed that the late Senator had wished to see Raila fly NASA’s flag in the August election.





He further claimed that the late Senator had asked him to do everything to make sure that Raila is the opposition’s flag bearer.





