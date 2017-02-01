MUTHAMA exposes a policeman who was paid to nail him for saying WAIGURU is UHURU’s lover

Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama exposed a police officer coached by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee operatives to fabricate lies against him.





Through his lawyers James Orengo and John Khaminwa, Muthama accused the police officer of working with the Jubilee Government to incriminate him in his hate speech case.





In his arguments, Orengo accused Abdi Saman of fabricating evidence and distorting statements that Muthama made during a CORD rally at Uhuru Park on September 23, 2015, where he insinuated that President Uhuru Kenyatta was having an illicit affair with former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru.





“You are not a witness of truth, you are telling a lie. You can’t tell us that you can remember things that happened in 2015 and forget what you have told the court during the proceedings,” Orengo said.





