MUTHAMA claims UHURU wants to buy KALONZO MUSYOKA like the Biblical Judas.

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is using some Wiper Democratic Movement to woo Kalonzo Musyoka to Jubilee Party.





Speaking on Monday , Muthama who has since fallen out with Kalonzo said that there are some few elements in Wiper who are working with President Uhuru Kenyatta to convince Kalonzo to bolt out of Wiper Party.





He said the group nicknamed Wiper Express’ main agenda is not to have Kalonzo rise to power but for him to defect from NASA and go solo in the August election, which will be a score for the Jubilee Government.





“If there are people who want to deny this community and Kenyans their deserved victory, they are the ones insisting that Kalonzo must be NASA’s presidential candidate,” said Kalonzo.





Muthama said NASA will collapse if all the communities forming it will come out with their guns blazing demanding that one of their own must be named the flag bearer.





“People should understand that all the four NASA principals have a following and if each side comes with the same demands, the coalition will be torn apart,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST