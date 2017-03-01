MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals the person behind NASA’s problems! The KALONZO exit threats

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the person who is causing problems in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Over the last two weeks, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been threatening to walk out of the coalition if he is not named as the opposition flag bearer in August.





Following Kalonzo’s threats Mutahi has revealed the individual behind Kalonzo‘s woes.





The political scientist says the person behind Kalonzo’s problems is ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who he termed as a parasite.





According to Mutahi, NASA is dead and urges the other three leaders, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi to short-change Odinga before he short-changes them.





Mutahi says if Raila wants to keep Kalonzo near him, he should borrow a leaf from President Uhuru Kenyatta who is throwing tirades and abuses to all his critics.





“In fact he should threaten them that he wants to quite NASA and accuse them of betrayal. If he erupts like Uhuru they will all come back running back to Baba but if Kalonzo and the others erupt before him they will control NASA and bury him,” said Mutahi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST