MUTAHI NGUNYI is a free man after referring LUOs to as a poverty stricken tribe in Kenya.

The High Court stopped the prosecution of celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, who was facing charges of hate speech.





In his ruling, High Court judge, Joseph Onguto, said Mutahi’s case was 'an abuse of the criminal justice system".





The judge further prohibited further proceedings saying the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was “in a hurry to prosecute without giving the petitioner room to pursue the alternative window of conciliation”.





Ngunyi was summoned to record a statement over a post an August 19, 2015, in which he described Luos as poverty-stricken.





The criminal case had been going on despite his public apology and the offer of a white goat to appease his accusers.





The case was filed by NCIC and former Law society of Kenya chairman, Apollo Mboya.





NCIC lawyer said they will appeal the ruling.





The Kenyan DAILY POST