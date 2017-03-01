MUTAHI NGUNYI gives RAILA the formula of sending UHURU to Gatundu in August (VIDEO)

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders a formula of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8 th polls.





In his weekly political analysis dubbed ‘Can Raila Force A Run-Off? A Strategy for NASA, Mutahi said if NASA leaders want to send Uhuru to Gatundu, they should run for President separately in order to force a run-off in the August Presidential election.





“If Raila is not the NASA candidate, he will have performed a miracle,” said Mutahi.





“Their best option (for the NASA principals) is to run separately, and then force a run-off,” Ngunyi added.





He said Raila must run for President under ODM, Kalonzo under Wiper and Mudavadi under Amani National Congress (ANC) party.





Multiple opinion polls have President Uhuru Kenyatta firmly in the lead in the presidential election but a scenario where the NASA principals run separately in the first round may deny the President the 50+1 according to the celebrated political analyst.





Here is Mutahi Ngunyi's analysis.



