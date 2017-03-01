MUTAHI NGUNYI congratulates UHURU for abusing JOHO/ NANOK - RAILA is sick (VIDEO)

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta for abusing Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and his Turkana counterpart, Josephat Nanok, who have received billions from the national Government yet they have done nothing in their Counties.





In his weekly Youtube tutorials under the 5th Estate, Mutahi said ‘you cannot recite poetry to a man carrying a sword.’





He also said that Isaac Newton’s Third Law which stated that “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.”





He said Uhuru’s actions over the last one week have proved Nichollo Machiavelli’s theory right which said ‘there is no morality in politics’.





Machiavelli also said “A prince who desires love and conducts his affairs using morality is doomed to fail. A good prince must hate love. He must hate smiling because the assassins of the prince are always the people with the biggest smile. A good prince must be paranoid and no nonsense”





Mutahi said Uhuru must stop from being a nice person and be a mean, vicious and aggressive President for the country to be safe.





He said Uhuru’s pounding on Joho and Nanok is a right direction towards his re-election in August.





Here is Mutahi Ngunyi’s clip.





The Kenya DAILY POST