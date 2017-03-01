MUSLIMs say they have not endorsed KENNETH for Nairobi Governor! They just met him

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has been dealt a blow after Muslim leaders in Nairobi said they haven’t endorsed him as Nairobi Governor in August.





In a statement to the press, the Muslim leaders through a caucus dubbed The Kenya Muslim Caucus said that at no point have the Muslims met to decide to support any candidate in any position of power.





“Any Muslim organization that purports to have done that should be treated with personal interests and not for the interests of the Muslim community,” the statement read.





The leaders also stated that when the right time comes, the Kenya Muslim Caucus and other Muslim bodies will come out and give the Muslim community proper guidance, how to approach and support aspirants on the forthcoming elections.





Last week a group of Muslims leaders from Eastleigh endorsed Kenneth for the top seat saying he is the best candidate who is able to transform Nairobi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST