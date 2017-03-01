MUSLIMs now back Jubilee thanks to UHURU’s latest move - RAILA should take lessons

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August 8th General Election has received a huge backing from members of the Muslim faith.





This is after North Rift Council of Imams and Preachers endorsed his move to vet all Jubilee aspirants before giving them nominations certificates to ensure only those without blemish get the tickets.





Led by Council Chairman, Abubakar Bin Said, the religious leaders called on the Opposition to follow suit and lock out individuals with questionable records from vying for various seats in the August election.





He said all aspirants should be vetted to avoid fronting people with integrity issues.





“As religious leaders, we shall not allow corrupt and people with questionable characters to hold public office unless they have been cleared,” Abubakar said.





Recently President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee rejected nomination papers of former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, because of his questionable character. The party also vowed not to nominate anyone with corruption baggage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST