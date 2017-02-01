Muslims makes big declaration that may affect RAILA and UHURU - This is what IEBC must do

Muslima have asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct political party nominations before the start of the Holy month of Ramadhan.





Speaking yesterday, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) Coast regional coordinator, Sheikh Muhdhar Khatimy, asked the electoral body to ensure party nominations are carried out a week before Ramadhan to avoid inconveniencing Muslim aspirants.





At the same time, he urged Muslim faithful to turn out in large numbers to nominate and elect leaders of integrity during the August 8th General Election.





He said it was the duty of all Muslims to ensure only the best candidates receive nomination certificates to proceed to the General Election.





“I want to urge Muslim brothers and sisters to be more careful this time around and pick leaders of integrity during the nominations,” said Khatimy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST