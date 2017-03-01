MUSLIM leaders tell UHURU/ RUTO to respect RAILA ODINGA and ALI HASSAN JOHO

A section of Muslim leaders from Mombasa County have criticised the Jubilee administration over its treatment of opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Hassan Joho.





Addressing the press on Friday , the leaders said recent remarks by President Uhuru and Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, against the opposition leaders are inciting.





“We do not support threats started by the President and his followers, when he was in Coast, against Governor Joho to the effect that he will discipline him. We condemn that,” said the leaders led by Sheikh Juma Ngao.





“We also condemn the threatening and inciting remarks by the President while in Kisii, insinuating that Raila sparked the 2007/ 2008 post election violence,” Ngao added.





Last week, Uhuru hit out at Joho saying he has been following him around as if he [Uhuru] was his wife and that he will teach the Governor a lesson.





On Wednesday, he accused Raila of fanning the chaos that erupted after the disputed 2007 General Elections, a claim that Raila has dismissed.





