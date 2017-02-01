MUSILA warns KALONZO over plans to ditch CORD! You will go alone with your wife, PAULINE.

Wiper Democratic Movement chairman, David Musila, has warned former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka over his plans to abandon CORD coalition and go alone for the Presidency in the upcoming polls.





Addressing a Press Conference in Kitui, Musila said there were certain people misadvising Mr Musyoka that he can run separately to deny both Jubilee and CORD an outright majority and therefore force a run off.





“If our party leader decides to run the presidential race on his own outside the opposition umbrella, he will go that route alone,” said Musila.





Mr Musila said the party leadership has a huge responsibility of providing the best political direction for its supporters across the country and that there was no room for a third force to win elections.





Mr Musyoka is one of the four leaders who have come together under the national Super Alliance (NASA) to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta in this year’s General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST