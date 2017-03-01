MURKOMEN says he warned HASSAN JOHO against following UHURU as if he is his wife.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said he that had earlier warned Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, against attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s function in Mtongwe on Monday .





Commenting via social media on Tuesday, Murkomen said Joho wanted to attend the re-launch of Mtongwe Ferry on Monday to gain political mileage ahead of the August 8th General Election.





“I told Joho last week that the only service he has delivered to the people of Mombasa is following Uhuru and insulting him,” said Murkomen.





“For his re-election, Joho is depending on getting a chance to attend the President's functions. What irony for a man who hates his Excellency.” Murkomen added.





During the function in Mtongwe, Uhuru bashed the Mombasa Governor saying he (Joho) was following him around as if he (Uhuru) was his wife.





“Anajaribu kunifuatafuata badala ya kuwaambia wakaazi wa Likoni amewafanyia nini. Tunafuatana na yeye afanye nini? Mimi sio bibi yake.... Why does he want to follow me? Am I his wife? He should tell people what he has done for them,” furious Uhuru said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST