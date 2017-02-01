MUNYA goes berserk on RUTO and this time a woman is involved! Is RUTO trying to win her?

Women Representative aspirant on Meru Governor Peter Munya’s PNU ticket is on the receiving end for visiting Deputy President William Ruto at his home.





Kawira Mwangaza, the Baite Television owner, who has rolled out her campaign against incumbent Meru Women Representative Florence Kajuju (Jubilee), has been condemned by Peter Munya, who is also the PNU Party leader.





Munya also accused Ruto of trying to undermine and weaken PNU by poaching its strong parliamentary aspirants.





“We are aware and are not amused that he DP has offered one of our strongest candidates incentives to move to Jubilee,” said Munya.





Mwangaza was taken to Ruto’s home by a group of influential leaders, led by Igembe South MP, Mithika Linturi, apparently in a bid to convince her to run as a JP candidate because of her popularity on the ground.





The Kenya DAILY POST