Mungu rudi haraka! What was happening inside Nairobi’s L!DD@S Club last weekend (VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 11:22

While you were busy warming up your beds last weekend, Nairobi’s L!dd@s str!p club was transformed into Sodom and Gomorrah.

A show dubbed, S3xy Mason Show, was happening there on Friday.

We have a sneak preview of the X-rated show and it’s hell on earth.


We understand that live p@r* is also shown in the infamous club located in down-town Nairobi.

This is what S3xy mason show involved.

LINK 1>>>>


LINK 2>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno