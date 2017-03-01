MUNGIKI leader MAINA NJENGA reveals what he does for UHURU in secret - This is bad

Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga has spilt beans regarding his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This is after Uhuru rejected his papers for the nomination to run for Laikipia Senatorship on a Jubilee Party ticket because of his links to the dreaded Mungiki sect.





Speaking later, Maina Njenga, who has since sued Jubilee for rejecting his nomination, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of betraying him even after helping him with campaigns.





Njenga revealed that he used over sh100 million to fund Jubilee launch and campaign for Uhuru since the launch last year.





He now wants the court to compel Political Parties Tribunal to force Uhuru and his party to accept his nomination because he is more than just an ordinary Jubilee member but a financier as well.





“It is unfair for Jubilee to reject my nomination papers without reason. As a bona fide member of the party, my rights are not privileges granted by party leader (Uhuru), and cannot therefore, be taken away by any individual,” Njenga stated in his court papers.





