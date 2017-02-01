MUNGIKI angry with UHURU and may vote for RAILA after rejection of MAINA NJENGA

Members of the dreaded Mungiki sect may never vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th General Election.





This is after Uhuru and his Jubilee Party barred their former boss, Maina Njenga, from vying for the Laikipia Senatorial seat on a Jubilee ticket because of his links to the outlawed group.





Uhuru’s party rejected Maina Njenga’s application to vie for Laikipia Senator on integrity grounds.





Officials of the Jubilee Party said they do not want to have any association with someone with links to Mungiki or any other outlawed group as that would go against the party’s values and principles.





They termed Maina Njenga, who defected from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM, as too tainted for Jubilee.





“He is just too tainted for our party,” said a top official at Jubilee secretariat.





The move has angered Mungiki members who termed the rejection of their former boss as a betrayal, and are contemplating supporting Raila Odinga’s NASA.





