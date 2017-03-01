MUNGATANA dumps RAILA’s NASA for UHURU’s Jubilee – I was just massaging RAILA’s egos

Former Garsen lawmaker, Danson Mungatana, has decamped back to Jubilee Party after leaving the outfit for the National Super Alliance (NASA) within one day.





Last Monday, Mungatana announced that he has dumped Jubilee for Amani National Congress, a party associated with Musalia Mudavadi.





But speaking last Wednesday, Mungatana said that he was just testing waters and he realized that Jubilee is more popular in Tana River than other political outfits.





“I did not go to ANC alone, in fact, I also went up to ODM and several other parties but I am still in Jubilee,” Mungatana said.





Mungata who is planning to vie for the Tana River gubernatorial seat will battle it out with the incumbent, Hussein Dado, who is from Wiper Democratic Movement.





Political analysts say Mungatana has higher chances of clinching the seat since many people in the region support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST