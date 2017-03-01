MUDAVADI says he is the real owner of NASA and he should be the flag bearer, not RAILA or KALONZO

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he is the brains behind the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) and he should be given the NASA presidential ticket.





Speaking over the weekend, Mudavadi said that he is the one who came up with the idea of NASA and he should be given the ticket.





“I pushed for the formation of NASA because I knew when we go as individuals we will totally lose as we need the support of each other. I urge my colleagues to support me because I bear the NASA dream,” said Mudavadi.





He urged CORD leader, Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, to shelve their presidential ambitions and support his bid.





“I am the most appropriate candidate in NASA to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August. I am confident of delivering victory,” said Mudavadi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST