MUDAVADI says he is ready to support RAILA ODINGA or KALONZO but on this condition

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said he is ready to sacrifice his presidential ambitions for the sake of the National Super Alliance (NASA) unity.





Speaking on Wednesday , Mudavadi said that to be the NASA coalition presidential flag bearer is not a do or die thing for him and he is ready to sacrifice his ambitions.





“We are four individuals, we may at this stage be at the helm but NASA is bigger than us and when we are developing policies, we are not developing policies as four people, we are developing policies and programs that will involve the participation of other people,” said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi said NASA’s main agenda is to remove the Jubilee Government from power since it has mismanaged the country.





“The mission here is that we are focused on removing the Jubilee Government.” said Mudavadi.





Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and his troops have maintained that if he is not named the NASA presidential candidate, Wiper will walk out of NASA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST