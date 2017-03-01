MUDAVADI reveals what NASA Govt will do immediately after taking over! UHURU will hang

The National Super Alliance (NASA) Government will pay doctors immediately after taking over to end the suffering of poor patients.





This was revealed by the Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who also appealed to the doctors to end their strike.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi pledged that if elected, the NASA administration would implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) the doctors signed with the Government.





He lambasted the Jubilee Government accusing it of not willing to implement the CBA.





Mudavadi begged doctors to resume work to end the suffering of millions of Kenyans who cannot afford private health services.





“I am appealing to doctors to go back to work and help sick people in Government hospitals because Jubilee leaders are not willing to listen to them anymore,” Mudavadi stated.





