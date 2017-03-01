Mt Kenya billionaires funding NASA say they will not fund RAILA - SK MACHARIA in the mix.

A group of Mt Kenya oligarchs funding the National Super Alliance (NASA) have said they are not ready to fund NASA coalition if they appoint ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the NASA flag bearer.





According to sources, the billionaires led by Royal Media founder, SK Macharia, and former Attorney General, Charles Njonjo, are advising Raila to bolt out of the presidential race and instead support another candidate.





The billionaires, who bankrolled CORD’s campaigns in 2013, fear that Raila will lose to Jubilee candidate, Uhuru Kenyatta, and that his perennial rivalry with the incumbent offers a recipe for post-poll violence.





They argued that Raila Odinga’s advanced age is one of the factors that will make Jubilee win and advised him to support younger NASA challengers like Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia, Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.





The team that is financing NASA includes Njonjo, Macharia, Jimmy Wanjigi, Joe Wanjui, Alfred Gitonga, Stanley Githunguri and Joshua Kulei.





