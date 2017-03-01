Msichana ameumbika! Mafisi go crazy as AKOTHEE introduces her last born daughter (PHOTOs)

Controversial singer, Akothee, recently introduced her last born daughter who goes by the name Apudo and mafisi couldn’t help but praise her beauty.





Akothee’s daughter is a real African beauty with some nice goodies.





The singer posted a message as she introduced her daughter to the online community saying,” Apudo is your name , at exactly 9.00 pm in the night of 21st March you landed , 4.1kg, oh my queen , I didn’t sleep that night , was just admiring what came from me, the baby of the family , so quite & chilled our choreographer, mummy loves you soo much , Fancy, well , I know social media isn't your thing , & you love your quite life , but hey , apudo it's your birthday , Tell me what you want & as soon as you cough I will jump. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN. Help me wish my kotunu a happy birthday.”





Here are photos of Akothee’s last born daughter.