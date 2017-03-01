MPs angry with Judges MWITA and ODUNGA for nipping UHURU/ RUTO’s plan in the bud

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Members of Parliament allied to the ruling Jubilee Party have turned the heat on High Court Judges, Chacha Mwita, and George Odunga for stopping them from investigating and hounding Auditor General, Edward Ouko, from office for allegedly exposing the theft of the Eurobond proceeds.





The two judges separately issued orders barring the National Assembly’s Finance Committee from questioning Ouko until a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah challenging Ouko’s removal from office is heard and determined.





The judges also stopped House Speaker Justin Muturi and the Assembly from adopting or discussing any recommendations made by the committee concerning the Auditor General.





In his suit, Omtatah accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Executive of unfairly targeting Ouko for threatening to expose the Eurobond theft.





The Jubilee MPs have vowed to deal with the two judges for spoiling their nefarious plan to teach Ouko a lesion never to mess with Government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST