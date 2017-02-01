MOSES KURIA tells RAILA to concede defeat because UHURU has won the 2017 elections

In January 2017, while on a mass voter registration drive in Kakamega County, CORD leader, Raila Odinga, announced that the winner of the August 8 th P residential race will be known at the end of the mass voter registration.





Statistics from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries and Commission (IEBC) show that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strongholds led in voter registration while Raila Odinga’s strongholds trailed.





Following this dismal performance in opposition regions, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, asked Raila Odinga to concede defeat because he said elections will be won during the voter registration exercise that ended on February 19.





“During the just concluded voter registration exercise, Jubilee gained 1.9 million votes while NASA gained 1.85 million votes.”





“Raila should just declare that he has lost the 2017 battle. He said the winner of the August 8 P residential race will be known during the just concluded voter registration exercise. Jubilee is ahead,” Kuria said.





