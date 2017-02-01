MOSES KURIA sarcastically supported JUNET for calling MARWA a Jubilee monkey and a dog

MOSES KURIA sarcastically supported JUNET for calling MARWA a Jubilee monkey and a dogPolitics 06:22
Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, weighed in on sentiments from Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who insulted Coast Regional Coordinator while speaking on a live television show.
Junet, who appeared on Citizen TV, sounded unapologetic after comparing Marwa to a monkey and a dog and caused a stir on social media.
The first time ODM MP further challenged Marwa to face him in court for a legal battle if he felt offended by his sentiments.
But in a fast response, Kuria responded sarcastically by saying that he fully supports Junet's sentiments.
“I agree with Junet Mohamed. Marwa is a dog, a sniffer dog that has rightly sniffed Joho's drugs,” Kuria said.
Marwa, who is the best County Administrator in Kenya is yet to respond to Junet‘s childish insults.