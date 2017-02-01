MOSES KURIA sarcastically supported JUNET for calling MARWA a Jubilee monkey and a dog

Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, weighed in on sentiments from Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who insulted Coast Regional Coordinator while speaking on a live television show.





Junet, who appeared on Citizen TV, sounded unapologetic after comparing Marwa to a monkey and a dog and caused a stir on social media.





The first time ODM MP further challenged Marwa to face him in court for a legal battle if he felt offended by his sentiments.





But in a fast response, Kuria responded sarcastically by saying that he fully supports Junet's sentiments.





“I agree with Junet Mohamed. Marwa is a dog, a sniffer dog that has rightly sniffed Joho's drugs,” Kuria said.





Marwa, who is the best County Administrator in Kenya is yet to respond to Junet‘s childish insults.





The Kenyan DAILY POST