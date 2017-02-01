Money ain’t a problem! See the German Machine that RISPER FAITH has shipped in (PHOTOs)

City socialite, Risper Faith, is the latest celebrity who is cruising around in a classy German machine.





In January, Risper revealed that she was shipping in a 7 seater Mercedes Benz V-350 but some people dismissed her and said that she was just creating publicity stunts.





However, she was serious about it.





She has been sharing photos of her new 7 seater Mercedes Benz and it’s a cool machine.





Here are photos as she goofs around with her new car like a boss lady.