Mombasa elders endorse UHURU/ RUTO for a second term – JOHO and RAILA are morons!

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign has received a big boost after Mombasa County elders endorsed his re-election in August.





Speaking last Friday, the elders announced their endorsement for Uhuru's re-election ahead of the August polls.





"We are not happy with the exchanges going on between the Governor and the Head of State," said Mohamed Jahazi, chairman of the elders.





The elders said Joho should know where his powers start and end saying he is a featherweight compared to magical Uhuru Kenyatta.





They urged him to go slow and avoid being reckless because he is still young and has a future in politics.





Joho, who is also the deputy ODM party leader, has been chest thumping saying he doesn’t respect Uhuru despite being the Head of State.





He has been saying that Uhuru is a President of two tribes and he has been campaigning for CORD leader, Raila Odinga, who he says is the ‘real people’s President’.





The Kenyan DAILY POST