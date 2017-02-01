MOI tells UHURU to do this for him and he will abandon RAILA and support him for President

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator, Wanyama Musiambo, has recommended that Baringo South and North be gazetted as highly unsafe and inhabitable areas.





This follows illegal possession of guns by locals which has led to numerous deaths and loss of property due to rampant cattle rustling.





“The Government will not allow some individuals to take advantage of the situation. Security personnel have made recommendations to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, for the areas to be declared disturbed,” said Musiambo.





As a result of the deteriorating security situation in Baringo, Senator Gideon Moi has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and end the sufferings by locals if he wants their support.





“The ongoing mayhem in parts of Baringo County as a result of cattle rustling and suspicion among communities that have lived together since time immemorial is saddening and I am calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta himself to address the issue,” Moi said.





