MOI shocks UHURU/ RUTO days after joining Jubilee and vowing to support their re-election

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for the deteriorating security situation in Baringo.





This follows the killing of two politicians in the County last week and the subsequent killings by armed bandits.





Speaking today, Moi accused Uhuru of abandoning the people of Baringo to die like dogs as he enjoys himself in Nairobi.





He challenged Uhuru to visit Baringo County himself and address insecurity instead of sending Deputy President William Ruto, who on Friday was caught up in a gunfire incident that forced him to cancel his meeting.





He said they don’t want Ruto visiting Baringo but the President himself or else his people will vote for the Opposition.





Similar sentiments were echoed by KANU nominated Senator, Ziporah Kitony, who said the spiraling insecurity in Baringo could only be resolved by the President not his Deputy.





This comes barely days after Moi and his KANU resolved to support Uhuru’s re-election in the August 8th General Election instead of NASA, which they had been so much associated with.





The Kenyan DAILY POST