MOI mocks RUTO again - Your visits to Baringo have done nothing but cause more attacks & deaths

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of taking a vacation in Baringo as innocent residents continue to die in the hands of bandits.





Speaking late last week, Moi trashed Ruto’s visit to the bandit-stricken region saying the visits have yielded nothing.





He termed the security operation launched by Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government in the region to allegedly flush out bandits and cattle rustlers as a relaxation exercise that also borders on public relations.





The Baringo Senator noted that Ruto’s visits were not genuine because the Jubilee Government was not serious in tackling the menace once and for all.





“It seems the Government is doing a public relations exercise on the much-hyped operation because we are yet to hear of any arrests one week after the exercise commenced," Moi said.





“More than 300 bandits have been arrested in Laikipia yet no arrests have been done in Baringo yet more than 10 people have been killed," he said.





