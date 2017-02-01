MOI for the first time commends UHURU/ RUTO for a job well done in Baringo - Kill them all!

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has for the first time had some kind words for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, since coming to power.





This is after he commended them for a job well done in dealing with bandits in Baringo County.





Speaking yesterday, Moi, who has been a fierce critic of Uhuru/ Ruto, hailed Jubilee for its efforts to restore peace and calm in the County.





He said the ongoing operation to flush out bandits in the larger Rift Valley belt was long overdue and called on peace-loving Kenyans to support Government’s efforts.





“I wish to commend the Government for the efforts in restoring peace and calm in Baringo. The operation to flush out bandits in the region was long overdue and I sincerely thank the President for listening to the cries of our people,” Moi stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST