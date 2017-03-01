Missed it? Here is RAILA ODINGA’s statement after he was hospitalized over food poisoning

I wish to sincerely thank all Kenyans for the prayers, messages of solidarity, sympathy, love and support on learning of my brief hospitalization yesterday. Those prayers and messages of love have continued to flow today, many hours after I was treated and discharged.





Your prayers worked. I wish to assure everyone that I am fully recovered and ready to hit the road again. We thank God for that.





It was a case of food poisoning, which is not the same thing as being poisoned. I know many Kenyans encounter this problem from time to time. It can cause quite a scare and indeed it did to me.





I thank the medical personnel who attended to me and diagnosed the problem correctly and fast at the Karen Hospital, leading to quick recovery.





I continue to count on your prayers but my thoughts and prayers right now are with the many individuals and families that are also struggling with different ailments in different locations across our country. I am hopeful that with our prayers, God will come through for them as He did for me.





Rt. Hon Raila Odinga