MILLIE ODHIAMBO reveals why she snubbed UHURU’s speech in Parliament (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation address on Wednesday, March 15, went on smoothly in Parliament despite undertones from opposition legislators.





While Uhuru received rapturous applause on several occasions, the opposition MPs, who disrupted last years’ speech remained rooted on their seats.





However, one of President Uhuru’s fiercest critics, Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, was missing in action.





When caught up with NTV’s Larry Madowo at The Stanley Hotel, Millie claimed that she had better things than listen to the President’s empty rhetoric.





Watch the video below.



