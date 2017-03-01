MIKE SONKO is now officially a grandfather, See PHOTOs of his daughter’s newborn.

Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, is the latest grandpa in town.





This is after his eldest daughter, Saumu, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.





Saumu took to social media where she dedicated emotional words to her new-born daughter saying,





“ My daughter ,my love,my little angel ,my princess



“You don't know the joy u have brought in my life .You are an angel sent from above .you have filled my life with so much happiness .I have more reasons to believe how wonderful God is .You are the only one who knows how my heart beats from the inside .I promise to love u with all my heart,be there for u whenever u need me.





May the Good Lord give me strength and wisdom through this new phase of life . And may U grow out to be a godfearing lady 🙏🏼 ❤ ️





Mama loves u so much Sasha “





Here are photos of Saumu’s newborn daughter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST