MIKE SONKO hints of abandoning UHURU/ RUTO in 2017 if this continues happening to him

Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has hinted at abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta if he is rigged out in the forthcoming Jubilee Party nominations.





Sonko who has expressed interest in the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat will battle it out with former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, for the Jubilee Party ticket.





“I cannot rule out ditching Jubilee if nominations are rigged,” Sonko said.





He claimed that some Mt Kenya mafia led by Interior Ministry Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Jubilee official, Peter Murathe, want Kenneth to be given the Jubilee ticket.





“I cannot accept any rigged election. Karanja and Murathe should keep off from Jubilee Party primaries. We need a free, credible and verifiable election,” said Sonko.





Meanwhile, Peter Kenneth said he cannot hold talks with the Senator because he keeps hurling insults at him and has no development agenda.





He told Sonko to take the independent route if he cannot work with his Jubilee counterparts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST