MIKE SONKO gets emotional and cries like a baby after his daughter gave birth (VIDEO)

Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko is a proud grandfather after his daughter, Saumu, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl at Nairobi Hospital on Friday.





Saumu has been making headlines recently after she parted ways with her boyfriend who she accused of cheating on her weeks to giving birth.





When asked about this matter, Sonko said that although Saumu’s ex-boyfriend, Ben Gatu, the youthful businessman intent in politics, ‘messed’ her daughter, he is ready to forgive him.





He said: “ These things happen, even Uhuru Kenyatta's daughter will be impregnated soon."





It is when he was asked to send a message to Saumu that the Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant got emotional and cried like a baby.





“Saumu I have given you everything, education, a good life, I also love your daughter, my granddaughter.” a teary Sonko said.





Watch the video below.



