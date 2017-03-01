MIKE SONKO caught on camera bribing women in Mombasa to attend UHURU’s rally at Tononoka.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - Over the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a rally in Tononoka grounds in Mombasa that was well attended despite being an Opposition stronghold.





The huge crowd left tongues wagging whether Jubilee was gaining popularity in Mombasa with just five months to the General Elections.





However, a video has emerged online showing Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, who accompanied the President, supervising a large crowd, mostly women being given money and Jubilee branded merchandise to attend the rally.





Watch the video below.



