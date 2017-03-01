MIKE SONKO apologises to PETER KENNETH for referring him as Albino live on Citizen TV

Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has apologised to former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, for calling him an albino.





Sonko called the former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, an albino and a criminal in an interview on Citizen TV.





Speaking on Radio Citizen last Friday, the Senator said he regretted using the term to refer to Kenneth.





"Najuta na naomba msamaha kwa jamii ya albino kwa lile neno nililotumia. Nilikuwa najaribu kumfafanua yule mwenzangu...sitaki kumtaja jina," said Sonko.





"Ningependa kusema ya kwamba pengine niliteleza kwa mdomo. Nasema pole."





(I regret what I said and ask for forgiveness from people living with albinism for using the word. I was trying to describe him...I don't want to name him. It was a slip of the tongue. I am sorry.)





The Senator explained that anger drove him to use that word because Kenneth referred to him as a hooligan.





"Nilikuwa na hasira mno. Ati anasema mimi nikuwe deputy wake. Nawezaje kuwa deputy wake na yeye alishasema mimi ni hooligan? [Nilisikia hasira na uchungu sana]," Sonko said.





(I was very angry. He wants me to his deputy...how can that be when he called me a hooligan? I was very angry and hurt.).





