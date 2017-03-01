MIKE SONKO accuses Jubilee of planning to lock him out of nominations! This is UNFAIR

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko has claimed that there is a plot by Jubilee mercenaries to lock him out of the forthcoming Jubilee Party nominations.





Addressing a Press Conference in Nairobi on Thursday , Sonko said that he applied for the Certificate of Good Conduct over a week ago through the online application system but the cops are yet to acknowledge or respond.





He said a senior official in the Office of the President has given instructions to police to deny him the crucial document ahead of Friday's deadline set by Jubilee for aspirants to pick nomination papers.





“There is a senior official at OP who is behind all this; I am told the system and some top party officials have plotted to lock me out of the JP nomination,” said Sonko.





The flamboyant lawmaker wondered why police were hesitant to clear him yet he had been given the same document in 2010 when he was first elected MP for Makadara and 2013 to contest for Nairobi Senate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST